NLC threatens nationwide protest over electricity tariff hike

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has opposed the federal government’s proposed electricity tariff hike, calling it “unjustified extortion” against the masses.

The labour union vowed to mobilise mass resistance against the increase.

In a communiqué issued after its National Executive Council meeting in Yola, Adamawa State, the NLC denounced the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) for its ongoing reclassification of electricity consumers into higher tariff bands.

NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, criticised the band system as another form of fraud (‘419’), arguing that it has failed to improve power supply while increasing costs for consumers.

He insisted that any tariff hike must be subject to consultations with stakeholders, including consumer protection agencies and labour groups.

Furthermore, he asserted that since the power sector has been deregulated, the federal government lacks the authority to unilaterally increase tariffs without proper consultations.

In a related development, the Adamawa State chapter of the NLC has threatened to embark on an indefinite strike over the government’s failure to address workers’ demands.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Academic and Non-Academic Staff Unions of state-owned tertiary institutions has also issued a seven-day warning strike beginning March 3, 2025, with plans for an indefinite strike from March 10 if their demands remain unmet.

They are demanding full implementation of the 2024 minimum wage and Consolidated Tertiary Institution Salary Structure (CONTISS), reversal of excessive deductions in ASHA and PAYE, implementation of promotion-related financial benefits and increased funding for state-owned tertiary institutions.

The unions expressed frustration over the government’s inaction despite multiple appeals.