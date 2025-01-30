NLC mobilises for Feb 4 nationwide anti-telecom tariff hike protest

The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on Wednesday, directed its affiliate unions and the state chapters to commence immediate mobilisation of all their members across 36 States of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory ahead of scheduled February 4 nationwide protest.

It said the nationwide protest was scheduled to press home its demand on the reversal of the recent 50% telecoms tariff hike amid rising cost of living in the country, insisting that the decision was insensitive, unjustifiable and a direct assault on Nigerian workers and the general populace.

The President of NLC, Joe Ajaero, who gave the directive at Labour House, Abuja, shortly after the meeting of the National Administrative Council (NAC), maintained that the rally would serve as a warning on the dangers of imposing what he described as “an unfair” increase.

Reading the communique issued at the end of the meeting to journalists, Ajaero said, “To express our collective opposition to this arbitrary tariff hike, the NLC will embark on a nationwide mass rally on Tuesday, February 4, 2025.

“The rally will serve as a warning on the dangers of imposing such an unfair increase on a struggling population earning a minimum wage of only N70,000; a population that has suffered outrageous hike in the price of petrol, high cost of food, hike in electricity tariff and general rising inflation.

“All NLC affiliates and state councils are directed to begin full mobilization in preparation for the February 4, 2025, nationwide protest rally. Willing civil society allies are also encouraged to join the preparation.”

The labour leader called on the federal government, the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) and the National Assembly to engage in “meaningful dialogue” with critical stakeholders to review the proposed tariff adjustment within the context of the economic realities facing Nigerians.

He added, “The National Administrative Council (NAC) of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) convened an emergency meeting today, January 29, 2025, to deliberate on pressing national issues, including the recent approval of a 50% increase in telecommunications tariffs by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

“After extensive discussions, the following resolutions were reached: NAC-in-session totally rejected the 50% Telecom Tariff Hike which it considers as too harsh for citizens. It therefore strongly condemns the Nigeria Communications Commission’s decision to approve the increase in telecommunications tariffs.

“This decision is insensitive, unjustifiable and a direct assault on Nigerian workers and the general populace, who are already burdened by worsening economic hardship foisted on them by Policies of government which was no fault of theirs.

“The Congress calls on all Nigerian workers, the informal sector, and the general public to stand in solidarity against this unjust policy. NAC-in-session demands an immediate suspension of the 50% tariff hike.

“It calls on the Federal Government, the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) and the National Assembly to engage in meaningful dialogue with critical stakeholders to review the proposed tariff adjustment within the context of the economic realities facing Nigerians.

“Should these not be heeded, the Nigeria Labour Congress will escalate its actions, including the possibility of a nationwide boycott of telecommunication services and further mass actions which may involve nationwide withdrawal of our service to resist policies that exacerbate poverty and inequality.

“The Nigeria Labour Congress remains committed to protecting the interests of Nigerian workers and citizens against exploitative economic policies. We will not relent in our struggle against policies that undermine the welfare and dignity of our people.

“Nigerian workers and citizens must unite and take action to prevent further economic oppression. We must resist any policy that prioritizes corporate profits over the well-being of the people.”