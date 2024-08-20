NLC kicks over Ajaero’s invitation by police

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has reacted to the invitation of its president, Joe Ajaero, by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF). On Monday, the police…

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has reacted to the invitation of its president, Joe Ajaero, by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

On Monday, the police summoned Ajaero for questioning over an alleged link to terrorism financing, cybercrime and other allegations.

This was contained in a letter issued from the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police Intelligence Response Team, Department of Force Intelligence.

The letter, which was signed by ACP Adamu S. Muazu, threatened that failure to honour the invitation would lead to arrest.

“This office is investigating a case of Criminal Conspiracy, Terrorism Financing, Treasonable Felony, Subversion, and Cybercrime in which you have been implicated.

“You are therefore required to report to the undersigned for an interview on Tuesday, 20th August 2024, at 10:00 hrs prompt, at Old Abattoir by Guzape Junction, Abuja, through the Team Leader on telephone no 08035179870, in connection with the above investigation,” the letter reads.

Responding to the invite, NLC’s Head of Information and Public Affairs Benson Upah, in a statement, said the letter sent to Ajaero failed to address him as the Congress President.

According to the statement, labour is being victimised for the recent nationwide #EndBadGovernance protest.

It said: “A personal message sent to Comrade Joe Ajaero by SP Moshood said, ‘We were at the Labour House to submit this (letter of invitation) but the place was locked, sir’.

“We find this curious because staff were in the office beyond 6 pm. We also note that Comrade Joe Ajaero was not addressed by his official title of President of the Nigeria Labour Congress.

“Clearly, the last has not been heard about the raid on the headquarters of the Nigeria Labour Congress.

“Preceding the raid, the Congress had advised the government to have a dialogue with the organisers of the (hunger) protest even as the congress had clearly stated it was not part of the protest.

“The congress criticised the police for the high casualty rate during the protest. The congress, in its NEC communique after the raid, expressed outrage at the behaviour of the police and demanded an apology from both the police and the government.

“At its world press conference last Thursday, the congress had raised the alarm that should anything happen to the leadership of the congress or any of its members, the police should be held accountable.

“The question on the lips of those in the know is: Who wants Joe Ajaero out of circulation?”