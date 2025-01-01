NLC insists on withdrawal of tax reform bills

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has insisted that the Federal Government withdraw the controversial tax bills from the National Assembly.

NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero stated this in his New Year message to Nigerian workers titled “In 2025, hope is in our collective resolve’’.

He said the union’s position on the matter was necessary to promote a dialogue among all the key stakeholders along.

He said the issue would dominate discussion on its national dialogue in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, later this month.

According to the NLC president, the platform would promote partnership “in co-creating a new national tax that would enjoy wider acceptance and fulfill its purpose of propelling national development which is the main objective of the government”.

He said given the economic realities imposed by recent government policies, NLC shall engage the government for a wage review to safeguard workers’ welfare.

He urged the federal government to prioritize industrial peace in 2025 through improved social dialogue and respecting agreements with trade unions.

“The increasing use of violence in engagements with workers and unions must cease, as it is a recipe for industrial disharmony.

“Trade unions which we are, as a pan-people organization, remain a committed partner in progress, striving for the development of Nigeria while protecting the rights of workers and citizens at large”, he noted.

Comrade Ajaero said the union is concerned about how the nation is run as one of its key stakeholders to ensure that government policies give our nation optimal outcomes.

“While we urge the government to govern well, it must understand that we are responsible to our members and this we cannot shirk.

“We insist that governments at all levels must comply with the provisions of the 2024 National Minimum Wage Act from the very beginning of the year.

“Furthermore, given the economic realities imposed by recent government policies, we shall engage the government for a wage review to safeguard workers’ welfare.

The message read in parts:

‘’The challenges of survival we have faced as a people must not hold us down. Instead, let us find inner strength to build a collective resolve to drive Nigeria out of the morass of underdevelopment that has held it captive for far too long.

“No external power will deliver us from the scourge of economic hardship and stagnation. It is only through our collective effort and determination that we can propel our nation forward.

“We must build inner strength to find this collective resolve across the length and breadth of our great nation. This is our civic responsibility—one we must embrace with unwavering determination.

“We call on the government at all levels to ensure that governance translates into real benefits for the people. The welfare of the citizens remains the primary justification for the existence of any government.

“Access to food and nutrition, better healthcare, quality housing, education, transportation and greater security of lives and properties, including the right to participate in decisions on how they are ruled, are the key expectations of the people and workers.

“Policies must, therefore, reflect transparency, honesty, and inclusivity, devoid of chicanery, nepotism, and strong-arm tactics.

“To create a thriving, democratic nation, we need a system built on the tenets of social dialogue, allowing critical stakeholders to participate actively in nation-building. Such inclusiveness will foster deeper ownership of government policies, ensuring stability and sustainability.”