NJI, NDPC intensify efforts to safeguard data privacy right

The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) has secured the support of the National Judicial Institute (NJI) to safeguard the data privacy rights of Nigerians

Daily Trust reports that the NJI is responsible for the training of judicial officers in Nigeria from magistrate courts to the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

During a courtesy visit of the Commission, to NJI, the National Commissioner and CEO of the NDPC, Dr Vincent Olatunji lauded the management of NJI under the leadership of Hon. Justice Salisu Garba Abdullahi, (Rtd) for the milestones the Institute has achieved in human capital development particularly in relation to judicial officers and fellows of the institute, a statement by the commission said.

While commenting on the importance of the Nigeria Data Protection Act in the face of disruptive technologies, Dr. Olatunji reiterated the need to collaborate with NJI in keeping judicial officers abreast of privacy Jurisprudence. He noted that decisions on enjoyment of data privacy rights in relation to one citizen have fundamental implications on all citizens.

“It is the digital age, and the protection of the privacy of all citizens worldwide is paramount. It is now the right of all citizens to have their privacy protected. This is why countries across the globe are putting adequate measures in place to ensure enforceable data protection rights, as well as establishing data protection authorities to enforce data protection laws,” Dr Olatunji stated.

In his response, Hon Justice Abdullahi commended the NDPC, under Dr Olatunji’s leadership, for its significant achievements since its establishment. He pledged to collaborate with the NDPC to raise awareness on data protection and privacy within the judiciary and accepted the NDPC’s proposal anchored on capacity building for judges, NJI fellows, and employees.

According to the eminent jurist “The issue of data protection is very important. It is new, and judges need to be trained. The first step we should take is to review the Act (NDP Act) that established the Commission. Additionally, there is a need for us to train our fellows on data protection.”

NJI and NDPC have put in place a technical working group that will draw up a work plan and coordinate the initiatives for capacity building.

The working group is expected to report back within days in order to commence implementation.