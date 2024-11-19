✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
NJC sets up panel to probe Osun CJ

Nigerian Judicial Council (NJC) Logo
    By Hameed Oyegbade, Osogbo 

The National Judicial Council has constituted a committee to investigate multiple allegations of misconduct against Osun State Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Adepele Ojo. 

The allegations against Justice Ojo claimed that he had repeatedly failed to adhere to legal and ethical standards expected of her position. 

She was also accused of corruption, disobedience to court orders, abuse of office, and neglecting the core principles of justice.

These actions are believed to have severely undermined the credibility of the judiciary in the state. 

A petition submitted to the NJC by the Concerned Citizens of Nigeria, Osun State chapter, further outlined the gravity of the allegations.

The petition claims that Justice Ojo’s actions have violated both the spirit and the letter of the law. The group accuses her of gross abuse of office, breaches of professional ethics, and a blatant disregard for the rule of law.

Before now, the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, had suspended Justice Ojo following a resolution by the State House of Assembly. 

But the NJC faulted the process and the Chief Judge was reinstated to her position. 

 

 

