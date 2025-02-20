NJC denies removal of Benue CJ, Ikpambese

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has denied a report that claimed it has removed the Chief Judge of Benue State, Justice Maurice Ikpambese.

A statement signed by the Director of Information of the NJC, Mrs Kemi Ogedengbe, on Wednesday stated that the Council only received the petition in the morning.

She added “That petition is yet to be investigated in line with Council’s investigation procedure and the principles of fair hearing.

“As far as Council is therefore concerned, until the complaint is investigated and deliberated upon by it, Hon. Justice Maurice Ikpambese remains the Chief Judge of Benue State.”

She noted that “The NJC has clear and unambiguous provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 on discipline and appointment of judicial officers vested in the Council, which clearly are not adhered to in the instant case.”