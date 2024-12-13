NITEL, MTEL retirees protest unpaid pension, seek Tinubu’s intervention

Pensioners from the defunct NITEL and MTEL gathered at the Federal Ministry of Finance in Abuja to protest the non-payment of their pension arrears, some of which date back 35 months.

The retirees, led by their chairman, Pat Emeri and Secretary Ekundayo Ajiboluwa, called on President Bola Tinubu and finance minister, Wale Edun, to intervene and settle their dues.

The retirees shared their struggles, including the inability to afford basic medical care and adequate food, with some even passing away due to hunger and untreated illnesses.

SPONSOR AD

They also expressed disappointment in the slow progress under the current administration, highlighting that only one month of pension arrears had been paid since President Tinubu took office.

The protesters demanded the immediate payment of the remaining 35 months of arrears, the clearing of entitlements owed to deceased colleagues, and an adjustment of pensions to match current economic conditions.

They also urged the government to address the plight of those still waiting to be pay rolled and the next of kin of deceased workers who have not received their benefits.

The retirees acknowledged that while previous administrations, including former President Buhari, had made progress in settling some arrears, NITEL/MTEL remains the only privatized parastatal with outstanding pension payments.