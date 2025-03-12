NITDA, NUC to implement digital literacy skills curriculum

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and the National Universities Commission (NUC) have renewed their commitment to implementing the Digital Literacy and Skills Curriculum across all Nigerian universities.
This was announced during the Director General of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa and his management team visit to the National Universities Commission (NUC), where they engaged with the newly appointed Executive Secretary, Professor Abdullahi Yusufu Ribadu.
The visit provided an opportunity to reignite the implementation of this ambitious initiative, which was agreed upon during the initial visit in December 2024, and to reinforce the commitment of both organisations toward integrating digital literacy into Nigeria’s higher learning institutions.
During the meeting, Inuwa emphasised that human capital development is at the heart of national progress, and that there is need to reform Nigeria’s education system by reviewing university curricula to incorporate digital skills and emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, Internet of Things ((IoT) Cloud computing, and Cybersecurity.
