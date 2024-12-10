NIS CG pledges commitment to welfare of personnel

The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Kemi Nandap, has pledged the commitment of the Service to improve human capacity building and the welfare of personnel.

Nandap made this known in Abuja at an award night and end-of-the-year dinner organised by the NIS in collaboration with the International Centre for Migration Policy Development.

The Comptroller General said the awards were in recognition of notable achievements by some personnel who distinguished themselves in their respective fields.

She re-emphasized that the successes achieved by the NIS this year were made possible by personnel who have shown astute professionalism in the conduct of their assigned duties.

The Comptroller General, who noted that the greatest asset of any organisation is its workforce, however, urged officers to continue to put in their best towards repositioning the Service to deliver more on its mandate.

She highlighted some of the achievements of the service this year to include specialised trainings for officers and a review of the Nigeria Visa policy, amongst others.

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, eulogized the personnel for their outstanding contributions to the nation’s security.

Tunji-Ojo promised to ensure that the NIS gets all the support it needs to secure the nation’s borders.