NIS at alert to prevent foreigners from partaking in 2023 polls – CG

Jere said this during an election retreat organised for NIS Zonal Coordinators and Command Comptrollers, on Wednesday, in Abuja.

He said that the Service would ensure that only eligible Nigerians vote.

He said that the NIS had successfully confiscated voter and national identification cards in the hands of foreigners, who were promptly repatriated to their countries.

The Immigration boss also urged personnel to be nonpartisan, stressing that Comptrollers would be sanctioned if any personnel under their supervision is caught participating in partisan politics.

“All the Comptrollers shall be held liable for any lapses or partisanship involving personnel under their watch.

“You are hereby charged to re-orientate Officers and Men to exhibit a high sense of professionalism to complement the current positive public perceptions of the Service as a result of our ongoing reforms.

“This period calls for the highest level of security awareness among all personnel and any acts of compromise shall be treated as sabotage against our national security,” he warned.