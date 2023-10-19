NIPOST trains staff on agent banking

The Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST) has partnered with Stanbic IBTC Bank and Ekode Mega Touch ltd in the training of its staff on financial services…

The Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST) has partnered with Stanbic IBTC Bank and Ekode Mega Touch ltd in the training of its staff on financial services such as agent banking, payment services, remittance, e-governance among others.

Speaking during the training in Benin, Post Master General/CEO, Miss Tola Odeyemi represented by Engr. Musa Suleman, Director Engineering and Technical Service, said the training was to equip staff with the requisite knowledge to drive the financial service of the agency.

“NIPOST has a lot of opportunities, infrastructure and privileges but lacks the resources to put them to maximum use. We partner Stanbic IBTC bank and Ekode who would be bringing in the resources to develop our infrastructure into maximum use for the benefit of NIPOST and the nation,” she said.

On his part, Dr Nuhu Ocheni, NIPOST’s General Manager, Financial Service, said the partnership is about agent banking, payment service and remittances (domestic and international) as well as e-government.

