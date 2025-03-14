NIPOST seals 6 courier firms, seizes 10 delivery bikes

The Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST) has sealed off no fewer than six courier and logistic firms for allegedly operating without registration and licence during a clampdown on illegal operators in Edo State.

Speaking with journalists yesterday shortly after the exercise, Gideon Oludotun Shonde, NIPOST General Manager, Courier and Logistics Regulatory Department (CLRD), said the agency also seized no fewer than 10 courier and logistic delivery motorcycles during the exercise.

He said the exercise was to enforce the provisions of the NIPOST Act, Section 43, (1, 2and 3), which stipulates that for anybody to operate the business of delivery, courier services and logistics, must obtain an operating licence from the PostMaster General of the Federation.

“We have seized over six courier and logistic firms and seized over 10 courier and logistic delivery motorcycles. NIPOST is sanitising the postal market space by getting rid of those operating unprofessionally and engaging in unethical practices,” he said.

Shonde however noted that the overall objective of the exercise was to bring out the ethical value in the postal business, as some operators were carrying overweight items, prohibited items such as cocaine, small arms and ammunition among others.