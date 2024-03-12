✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Ningi resigns as Northern Senators’ Forum Chairman after suspension

Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum, Abdul Ningi (PDP, Bauchi Central), has resigned. This followed his suspension based on the allegation that N3.7 trillion in…

Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum, Abdul Ningi (PDP, Bauchi Central), has resigned.

This followed his suspension based on the allegation that N3.7 trillion in the 2024 national budget was not traceable to any project or location.

In the letter addressed to the Secretary, Northern Senators Forum, titled, “resignation,” Ningi attributed his decision to “the unfolding events”.

The letter read, “I would like to resign my position as the Chairman of the Northern Senators forum. This is of course, necessitated by unfolding events in the National Assembly, the North and the nation at large.

“I would like to specially thank members of the forum for the opportunity given to me for the last eight (8) months to spearhead this very important forum. I believe this forum is very important and fundamental to the progress and development of Northern Nigeria.”

