Ninalowo’s Estranged Wife Opens New IG Account, celebrates birthday with lovely photos

Bolanle Ninalowo’s estranged wife, Bunmi, has returned to social media particularly Instagram as she celebrates her 42nd birthday. Nianalowo also known as Makanaki by friends…

Bolanle Ninalowo’s estranged wife, Bunmi, has returned to social media particularly Instagram as she celebrates her 42nd birthday. Nianalowo also known as Makanaki by friends and fans took to his Instagram account on Friday to annouce his separation from his wife of over a decade.

Shortly after the actor broke the news to his followers and fans, his estranged deleted all the pictures on her Instagram account except one. She further made the account @queennino_b private and has opened a new account. Before the couple split thier union of 17 years produced two children

Strickland stuns Adesanya to snatch UFC middleweight title

19-year-old Gauff defeats Sabalenka to win US Open

However, celebrating her birthday, she flaunted her curves in a pink tracksuit. Taking to the caption section of the post via her new Instagram account, the mother-of-two who has not commented on her marital crisis wrote, “On this day a queen was born. Happy 42nd birthday to me.”

See the pictures below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...