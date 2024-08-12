NiMet’s air quality monitoring network in deplorable state

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) air quality monitoring stations are in a deplorable state, the agency has disclosed. This was discovered after a comprehensive audit…

This was discovered after a comprehensive audit exercise of NiMet’s air quality monitoring stations published at nimet.gov.ng.

The audit was commissioned in February 2024 by NiMet management headed by the DG/CEO, Prof. Charles Anosike, which concluded that NiMet’s air quality monitoring stations nationwide are in a deplorable state, jeopardising the agency’s ability to fulfill its critical mandate effectively.”

The audit exercise was aimed at evaluating the operational status and condition of seven critical air quality monitoring stations strategically located across the country in Sokoto, Kano, Maiduguri, Yola, Enugu, Lagos, and Abuja.

The leader of the audit team and General Manager, Air Quality Monitoring Unit, Mrs Olumide Olaniyan, reported that the findings of the audit exercise showed a concerning state of the stations with the exception of Sokoto which has just been installed and Yola where the installation is still ongoing.

The audit revealed that the current condition of the remaining five facilities is alarmingly appalling, jeopardising their ability to fulfill their intended purpose effectively.

“The lack of proactive maintenance and resource allocation has hindered the stations’ ability to operate at their full potential, thereby limiting the agency’s capacity to effectively safeguard public health.

“For example, the inability of the contractor at the Kano station to complete the installation for over five years after the contract was awarded has led to no official handing over of the air quality station to NiMet by the contractor because the job has not yet been completed.”

It added that the Enugu station which became functional in 2013 worked till 2015.

“Currently, all MSS international/MSA gas analyzers which measure CO, NO2, SO2 and PM10 and wind sensor were carried away by the contractor in January 2019 for servicing, repairs and upgrade, and not returned till date.”

The report identified ill-conceived contracts, lack of contractor compliance and maintenance capability and abandoned air quality stations as the bane of the stations.

Reacting to the report, Professor Anosike said it was important that management conducted the audit to have firsthand knowledge of the state of equipment in the agency.

“We have been mandated by the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, as part of the 5-point agenda set for Nigeria’s aviation sector to ensure strict compliance with safety regulations and continuous upward movement of Nigeria’s rating by the ICAO.