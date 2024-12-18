NIMET parleys stakeholders ahead 2025 climate prediction

Ahead of the public presentation of 2025 seasonal climate prediction (SCP) early in the coming year, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), yesterday parleyed stakeholders to discuss the socio-economic impact of the SCP.

The stakeholders, who cut across different sectors of the economy commended NiMet for its invaluable services towards Nigeria’s socio-economic development, through the timely release of the SCP document every year.

The Director General and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NiMet, Prof. Charles Anosike explained that the stakeholders’ meeting is an essential process in the preparation of the 2025 SCP document.

He said that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) is positioned to climate – proofing the economy by providing timely weather and climate information.

“Over the years the SCP has evolved in scope, including the concept of co-development, which is adequately supported by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO). This concept of co-development allows critical stakeholders to be part of the production process of weather and climate information to increase the depth and improve the accuracy and the relevance of information provided. This concept also makes the stakeholders co-own the weather and climate information generated”, Prof. Anosike said.

“I urge us all to reflect on the observed events of the various components of the 2024 prediction, their socio-economic impacts across sectors and use our experiences to generate more robust advisories for the 2025 prediction to improve livelihoods, secure the nation’s food security status, and make our people resilient”, he concluded.

Representative of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) in Nigeria, Dr. Bernard Gomez, represented by Dr. Rowland Abah commended NiMet over the annual seasonal climate prediction in the last 10 years.