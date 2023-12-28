NIMET issues three-day weather alert, cautions airlines

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) has issued a three-day weather forecast from Thursday to Saturday, predicting moderate to reduced visibility in parts of Nigeria. The…

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) has issued a three-day weather forecast from Thursday to Saturday, predicting moderate to reduced visibility in parts of Nigeria.

The development may affect flight operations across the country as the NIMET advised airline operators to be cautious of the weather conditions while advising members of the public to take necessary precautions.

Daily Trust reports that this time of the year is usually characterized with hazy and foggy weather as a result of harmattan.

From Thursday (today), NIMET said there would be moderate Dust Haze with horizontal visibility of 2 – 5 km and localized visibility of less than or equal to 1000m is expected over the Northern region.

“Moderate Dust Haze with horizontal visibility of 2 – 5 km is expected over the North Central region throughout the forecast period. Moderate Dust Haze with horizontal visibility of 2 – 5 km is expected over the Inland cities of the South and Coastal cities during the forecast period.”

On Friday, the authority stated that there would be moderate Dust

Haze with horizontal visibility of 2–5km and localized visibility of less than or equal to 1000m is expected over the North and North Central region throughout the forecast period.

It added that Moderate Dust Haze with horizontal visibility of 2 – 5km is expected over the Inland cities of the South and Coastal cities during the forecast period.

Similar weather condition is expected on Saturday according to NIMET, adding, “Few clouds in hazy atmosphere is expected over the Coastal cities during the forecast period.”

On the potential impact of the programme, the agency urged the public to take necessary precautions as the dust particles “are in suspension.”

“People with Asthma and other respiratory issues should be cautious of the present weather situations. Airline operators are advised to get updated weather reports from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.”