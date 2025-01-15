NiMet Holds E-Flight Folder Training For Airlines

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has organized a two-day training for airline operators on the use of e-flight folder, a web app that manages interactions and delivers flight folders to airlines and pilots electronically. The request or submission of flight schedules, for both scheduled and non-scheduled, are done seamlessly and electronically. In an instant, the folders are available for the airlines to use. Pilot and user feedback mechanisms are also integrated.

The training which was held in Lagos on the 13th and 14th of January 2025 was aimed at introducing the e-flight folder app by NiMet to the airlines and also to receive their feedback.

The participants acknowledged NiMet for introducing the revolutionary e-flight folder app which they said will help them to better discharge their duties.