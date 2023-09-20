NIMC’s self service solution to benefit Nigerians in the Diaspora -Technical Partner

The Chief Executive Officer, Barnksforte Technology Limited, Mr Dayo Bankole, has said that the launch of the Self Service application by National Identity Management Commission(NIMC)…

The Chief Executive Officer, Barnksforte Technology Limited, Mr Dayo Bankole, has said that the launch of the Self Service application by National Identity Management Commission(NIMC) and Minister of Interior on Sept. 16 was a major milestone in ensuring seamless National Identity Number(NIN) enrollment for Nigerians in the Diaspora.

Bankole while speaking with journalists on Wednesday said the self-service mobile application was developed in partnership with Barnksforte Technologies Limited, a local ICT company, in accordance with National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Data Protection laws.

He commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for making the right choice of appointing the Minister and Acting DG to lead the agencies on National Identity Management.

He said the application was designed with strict adherence to the provisions of NITDA Regulation on data protection and data privacy in Nigeria, following the business requirements of NIMC.

Bankole said necessary measures had been put in place to ensure the security and protection of data while using the self service app, adding that since data was considered the ‘oil’ of the digital era, it was important to protect it.

He further said besides being seamless, the cost of using the self service app was minimal, adding that “it is cost effective compared to foreign technologies.”

He explained that the applicarion had four self service modules; self-service NIN enrollment, modification of data and validation as well as digital identity generation.

According to him, the application is designed by Barnksforte Technologies Limited, one of NIMC’s technical partners, with a long standing relationship.

Bankole pointed out that the use of the application which is accessible from anywhere in the World, would enable Nigerians in the Diaspora to enroll, modify, validate and obtain digital Identity without the need to travel back to Nigeria.

The CEO said the application would be available on Google Play Store and IOS App Store once it is rolled out.

“The Self-Service NIN Enrolment is limited to Nigerians in the Diaspora, to enable them self-enroll for NIN from the comfort of their homes.

“On modification of data, it is a global service that allows for modification of data of a Nigerian with NIN and it includes names, date of birth, address, and phone number modifications.

“In the same vein, validation is a global service that allows for validation of data for Nigerians with NIN by recapturing their facial and fingerprint biometrics to eliminate the challenge of missing biometrics and it is essential for standardization.

“Lastly is the digital Identity generation, which is also a global service and it allows for conversion of NIN into a digital ID or QR Code and can be presented to third party vendors when one’s NIN is required for day-to-day transactions.

“This eliminates the exposure of NIN to the public and it contains the owner’s bio data, finger and facial biometrics,” he said.

He said the self service application was one of the two modules of NIMC’s Contactless System, a cutting-edge technology enabled on mobile devices to support seamless enrollment of Nigerians into the National Identity Database with no limitation, in addition to other NIMC’s services.

According to him, while the agent based solution is for Nigerians within the country, the self service mobile application was designed for Nigerians in the Diaspora.

“The solution consists of a module which NIMC’s enrollment partners through their agents enroll Nigerians for NIN all over the country and another module, the NIMC Self-Service Mobile Application,, which was launched on Sept. 16,”he said.

