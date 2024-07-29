✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
News
NIMC’s identity regulatory function will be strengthened by new act – DG

The National Identity Management Commission’s (NIMC’s) identity regulatory function will be strengthened by a new act being enacted by the National Assembly, the Director General…

    By Zakariyya Adaramola

The National Identity Management Commission’s (NIMC’s) identity regulatory function will be strengthened by a new act being enacted by the National Assembly, the Director General (DG) of NIMC, Engr Abisoye Coker-Odusote, has said.

As part of the moves to strengthen the regulatory function of the NIMC, the National Assembly has embarked on repealing and enacting the NIMC Act No. 23.

Speaking through a statement at the weekend, Ms Coker-Odusote said the new NIMC bill represented a legislative endeavour to enhance the efficacy and inclusivity of the identity management system.

She said, “This updated and comprehensive bill embodies several proposed amendments designed to improve the effectiveness and inclusivity of the Nigerian ID syste.”

She further said that the amendments sought to fortify the foundational framework of NIMC and its operations by expanding the scope of registrable persons.

She said the benefit to the country was a more comprehensive and inclusive identification system which enhanced national security, facilitated efficient service delivery and promoted financial inclusion.

She added, “The bill also aims to streamline the sharing of personal data, incorporating robust data protection measures to safeguard the privacy and confidentiality of individuals’ personal data and foster trust among citizens in the handling of their information. It also enhances NIMC’s administrative enforcement power to ensure timely and accurate compliance with ID registration requirements.”

The NIMC Repeal and Enactment Bill, when passed into law, she said, would lead to a more streamlined registration process, reducing bureaucratic hurdles and enhancing the reliability of the Nigerian ID system.

