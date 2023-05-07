NIMC harps on e-identity, financial inclusion, to drive sustainable growth

The National Identity Management Commission, NIMC, has stressed that the nexus between e-identity, connectivity, and financial inclusion is pivotal to driving sustainable growth and development…

The DG/CEO NIMC, Engr Aliyu Aziz Abubakar, stated this at the CIO Club Africa Summit held in Lagos.

The DG who was represented by the Director Database, NIMC, Femi Fabunmi, said there is the need for a reliable and secure e- identity system that can serve as the foundation for digital transactions and financial services.

He said, “Nigeria has made significant progress in expanding broadband access, with initiatives such as the National Broadband Plan and the licensing of new broadband providers. However, more needs to be done to ensure that all Nigerians have access to affordable and reliable connectivity, particularly those in rural areas.”

While reiterating the need for a nexus between the three factors, Abubakar stressed that Financial Inclusion would allow individuals and businesses to participate fully in the economy and access a range of financial services.

He said; “The nexus between e-identity, connectivity, and financial inclusion is a powerful force for driving sustainable growth and development in the digital age. It has the potential to transform the lives of millions of Nigerians by providing them with access to essential services, promoting entrepreneurship and innovation, and driving economic growth. This is part of the reason why ICT has become the mainstay of the National economy with over 18 Percent contribution to the GDP in the Q2 of 2022 compared to the contribution of the oil sector which was 6.33% during the same period.”