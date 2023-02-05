NIMASA’s marine unit rescues 7 seafarers

The Marine unit of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA said it has rescued seven seafarers allegedly trapped onboard MT ALIMA. It was…

The Marine unit of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA said it has rescued seven seafarers allegedly trapped onboard MT ALIMA.

It was learnt that the survivors almost got suffocated while they were cleaning the tanks of the vessel.

The seven survivors are officials of a private cleaning company.

Assistant Director, Public Relations at NIMASA, Edward Osagie, who confirmed the incident, said the victims were working on the vessel.