NIMASA to deploy N50bn modular floating dock 5yrs after acquisition

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) on Wednesday said it has taken over areas leased to it by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)…

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) on Wednesday said it has taken over areas leased to it by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) at the Continental Shipyard for the operations of the Modular Floating Dock.

With the takeover of the Continental Shipyard, NIMASA seems set to deploy the N50 billion modular floating dock 5 years after it was acquired.

The management of NIMASA had hinted that the modular floating dock, when fully operational, is capable of generating one billion naira monthly.

Assistant Director, Public Relations, NIMASA, Osagie Edward, in a statement said the areas the dock would be sited will include but not limited to the Dolphin jetty, the waterfront of the jetty adjourning the slipway, an administrative block, a construction, welding and mechanical workshop and a civil maintenance workshop, among others.

Osagie said during the handover ceremony, the Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Jamoh, said the handover of the Continental Shipyard to NIMASA marked the final lap in the quest of the agency to deploy the modular floating dockyard.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...