NIMASA DG harps on dockworkers’ safety

The Director General (DG) of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dayo Mobereola, has declared that the safety of dockworkers in their workplace is a right and not a privilege and urged employers of labour to renew their commitment to improving workplace safety for the Nigerian dockworker.

Mobereola made the declaration in Lagos during the 2024 Day of the Dockworker commemoration event.

The DG stated that efficiency in the workplace can only be guaranteed when the safety of dockworkers is assured.

SPONSOR AD

Mobereola, who was represented by the Executive Director of Maritime Labour and Cabotage Services, Mr. Jibril Abba, assured stakeholders that under his leadership, the agency will endeavour to create an environment that enables maritime labour to function according to international best practices.

He said, “NIMASA is committed to supporting you with the tools, resources, and training necessary to enhance efficiency. By working smarter, we not only boost our productivity but also ensure the sustainability and competitiveness of our maritime industry on the global stage.