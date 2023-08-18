NIMASA DG hails Tinubu over creation of Marine/Blue Economy Ministry

The Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, has praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for creation of Marine and…

The Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, has praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for creation of Marine and Blue Economy Ministry, and appointment of Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo to man its affairs.

Jamoh said that with the creation of this “long overdue ministry”, it will give a huge boost to plans and programmes, the President intends to deploy to take Nigeria out of economic doldrums.

While expressing optimism that the maritime industry is large enough to adequately engage the teeming youths in the country, he urged them take advantage of the opportunities in the Nigerian maritime industry.

In a statement, he said, “I want to commend our President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for creating the Marine and Blue Economy Ministry, and appointing Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo to man its affairs. There are new opportunities around us, and I’m glad Nigeria with the creation of this ministry will explore the concept of blue economy.

“The blue economy is the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods, and jobs while preserving the health of the ocean ecosystem. Blue Economy Activities include Maritime shipping, Fishing & aquaculture, Coastal tourism, Renewable energy, Water desalination, Undersea cabling, Seabed extractive industries & deep sea mining, Marine genetic resources and Biotechnology.

“Honestly, this ministry is long overdue in the face of our dwindling economic fortunes, and more importantly, to support the diversification of the economy. Efficient management and sustainable exploitation of the marine resources in our seas and oceans, no doubt, provide a veritable tool for Economic Growth.”

