OPAY: Scholarship
News

NIM urges managers to advance effective management practices

    By Rosemary Etim Bassey

The Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered), Maitama chapter, Abuja, has called on managers across various sectors to take a proactive role in advancing the principles and practices of effective management.

The institute emphasised the critical need for leaders to champion core values of integrity, transparency, and strategic vision to drive organisational success and contribute to national development.

The chairman of the branch, Engr. Abdul Lawal Zubair, made this call at the Annual Corporate Dinner 2024, organised by the institute in Abuja.

Speaking on the theme, “Managing Uncertainty: Leveraging Management Expertise in Overcoming Socio-economic Challenges,” Zubair noted that the event provided an opportunity to connect and reflect as it collectively advances the principles and values of effective management across all sectors of the nation.

He expressed gratitude to all attendees, stating that the dinner was not only a celebration of their achievements but also a tribute to the vision, resilience, and professionalism that define them as members of the institute.

 

