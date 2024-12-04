Nile University of Nigeria Holds 3rd Medical Attestation Ceremony, Inducts 37 Medical Doctors into Full Practice

Nile University of Nigeria marked another milestone in Medical Education with its 3rd Medical Attestation Ceremony and the induction of 37 medical graduates into full practice on Monday, December 2nd, 2024.

Speaking at the event, the Vice-Chancellor of Nile University, Professor Dilli Dogo FNAMed, congratulated the new medical doctors on their remarkable achievement. He commended their resilience, dedication, and hard work, which culminated in this historic moment. He stated “Today marks your formal induction into the medical profession as doctors, and the beginning of a new chapter in your lives. This solemn occasion signifies the start of a journey on the challenging road of practice and service to humanity and God, a responsibility you must embrace with utmost seriousness.”

Professor Dogo further emphasized that the 3rd Medical Attestation Ceremony is more than a celebration of academic excellence; it is a reflection of Nile University’s unwavering commitment to producing globally competitive healthcare professionals. He highlighted the university’s dedication to equipping its graduates with the skills, knowledge, and ethical foundation needed to excel in the ever-evolving medical field while upholding the highest standards of medical practice.

Reinforcing Nile University’s commitment to recognizing and rewarding excellence, the Vice-Chancellor announced special awards for the three best graduating students who distinguished themselves with outstanding academic achievements. The honourees were Rabiu Aisha (5 Distinctions), Umemmuo Francis Odira (4 Distinctions), and Muutasim Muhammad Zayyan (4 Distinctions). These outstanding graduates received numerous awards, including a 100% scholarship to pursue a postgraduate degree at Nile University of Nigeria. Additionally, all graduating doctors were gifted essential tools of medical practice, as a gesture of the university’s support for their professional journey.

The event reached an emotional peak during the Hippocratic Oath-taking, when the newly inducted medical doctors pledged to uphold the ethical principles of practice. Families, faculty members, and dignitaries in attendance were visibly moved as the doctors vowed to serve humanity with compassion and integrity.

The ceremony, held at the university’s conference hall, drew an esteemed audience, including high-profile representatives from the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), such as Prof. Muhammad Raji Mahmud (Chief Medical Director, National Hospital Abuja; Medical Elder), who served as the event’s guest speaker, as well as Assoc. Prof. Fatima Kyari (Registrar, MDCN), to name a few. Respected government officials including the former Kano State Governor, Senator, Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Elder Statesman and Chairman of the NNPP, Alhaji Buba Galadima, distinguished academics, proud parents, and well-wishers, also graced the event.

The 3rd Medical Attestation Ceremony stands as a proud moment for Nile University and a testament to its unwavering commitment to academic excellence and ethical practice. Nile University remains dedicated to producing doctors equipped with the knowledge, skills, and values required to excel in their profession and contribute to the nation’s healthcare system.

About Nile University of Nigeria

Nile University of Nigeria is a private multidisciplinary university established in 2009 and located in Abuja, Nigeria. Nile University is committed to building future generations of professionals and leaders who can thrive and positively impact Africa and beyond by leveraging academic innovation, state-of-the-art facilities, and great talent.

The University currently has over 40 undergraduate programmes and more than 50 postgraduate programmes spread across eight best-in-class faculties: Health Sciences, Law, Engineering, Environmental Sciences, Arts & Social Sciences, Management Sciences, Computing Studies, and Science. Nile University is a proud member of Honoris United Universities, the first and largest pan-African private higher education network with 16 institutions in 10 African countries.

About Honoris United Universities

Honoris United Universities is the first and largest pan-African private higher education network committed to transforming lives through relevant education for lifetime success. Collaborative intelligence, cultural agility, and mobile mindsets are at the heart of the Honoris approach to educate the next generation of leaders and professionals able to impact regionally in a globalized world. Honoris combines the expertise of its member institutions to develop world-class African talent that is competitive in today’s fast-paced, demanding, and increasingly digitized labour and start-up markets.

Honoris comprises a community of 100,000+ students on 75+ campuses, online and physical learning centers, in 10 African countries and 33 cities. The network is formed of 16 institutions: multidisciplinary universities, specialized schools, technical and vocational institutes, contact, distance, and online institutions. Students have an opportunity to experience exclusive partnerships and exchange programs in more than 250 universities across Europe, the United States, and Asia. Over 460 degrees are offered in Medicine, Health Sciences, Engineering, IT, Business, Law, Architecture, Creative Arts, Fashion and Design, Media, Political Science, and Education.

