Nile University of Nigeria Holds 12th Convocation Ceremony

Nile University of Nigeria held its 12th convocation ceremony on 28th November 2024, marking a milestone for its fresh graduates poised to compete on the global stage.

This year’s ceremony was a celebration of not just academic achievement, but of the university’s commitment to preparing students for success in an interconnected world.

With over 1800 graduates, the event showcased Nile University’s focus on developing graduates who are not only academically sound but also equipped with the leadership, innovation, and problem-solving skills needed to thrive in a competitive global environment.

Since joining the Honoris United Universities network in 2020, Nile University has experienced extraordinary growth.

In his convocation address, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Dilli Dogo, FNAmed, expressed pride in this rapid development, stating, “Today, Nile University is no longer a municipal university but a truly national university, receiving large numbers of students from across Nigeria and beyond.”

The ceremony was a fitting conclusion to an academic journey that has prepared these graduates not only for career success but for leadership in a rapidly changing world. In his address, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Dilli Dogo, FNAMed, captured the essence of Nile University’s mission, saying, “Graduates of Nile University receive both the Nile University certificate and the Honoris 21st-century skills certificate, equipping them with the necessary skills such as creative thinking, problem-solving, communication, augmented reality, virtual reality, and entrepreneurship.”

This unique combination of academic knowledge and practical skills ensures that Nile University graduates are not only prepared for the workforce but also empowered to lead, innovate, and make a lasting impact.

During the convocation ceremony, Nile University celebrated excellence by awarding honorary doctorate degrees to three distinguished Nigerians who have made remarkable contributions to the nation. Senator George Akume, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, was recognized for his exceptional service to the country; Alhaji Auwalu Abdullahi Rano, Chairman/CEO of AA Rano Group of Companies, was honoured for his outstanding leadership in business; and Sir Dr Emeka Chuka Orakwe Wilson Offor, Executive Vice-Chairman of Chrome Group and founder of the Sir Emeka Offor Foundation, was celebrated for his impactful contributions to both business and philanthropy. These honorary degrees serve as a well-deserved recognition of their dedication to nation-building, economic development, and social progress.

The atmosphere erupted with excitement as the names of the five outstanding graduates were announced. At the forefront of this achievement was the overall best student and valedictorian, David Adeshina Arungbemi (Computer Engineering), who earned a perfect 5.0 CGPA, Chinomso Samuel Akuma (Electrical & Electronics Engineering), and Hassan Haruna Kabaju (Petroleum & Gas Engineering), both of whom also earned a perfect 5.0 CGPA. In his heartfelt valedictory speech, David shared his gratitude, saying, “This institution has provided us with not just an education but a platform for holistic development. The lessons we have learned here extends beyond textbooks, they include how to adapt to challenges, dream boldly and act with integrity. I am filled with immense thanks for the incredible support and guidance from the dedicated staff at Nile University”.

These exceptional students were celebrated alongside the first and second runners-up, Vahyalajah Eunice Kwaji (Petroleum & Gas Engineering) with a CGPA of 4.99, and Attahiru Nasiru Yakubu (Electrical & Electronics Engineering) with a CGPA of 4.98. Their remarkable achievements were recognized with both cash and non-cash awards, generously provided by esteemed sponsors and partners, including Zenith Bank, Coronation Insurance, the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), Media Seal, Stanbic IBTC, Providus Bank, Senator Osita Izunaso, Sydani Group, Keystone Bank and Globacom, among others. In addition, Nile University of Nigeria awarded a 100% postgraduate scholarship to the top 5 overall best graduating students, further recognizing their outstanding academic excellence.