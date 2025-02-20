Nile University Contributes to Honoris United Universities Impact in Education – Transforming Over 1.2 Million Lives Across Africa

ABUJA,Nigeria, February 10, 2025 – Honoris United Universities, Africa’s first and largest pan-African private higher education network, has announced the release of its third Annual Impact Report, showcasing exceptional growth in its mission to deliver Education for Impact across Africa.

Since its inception in 2017, Honoris has redefined higher education, serving 100,000 students and transforming 1.2 million lives across its network of 16 institutions. This year’s Impact Report highlights significant progress across its six core pillars: Quality of Learning, Employability, Innovation, Communities, Sustainability, and Network. Amid the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence, Honoris has embraced these advancements to enhance access to quality, personalized education, delivering a world-class student experience that drives employability and student success.

Honoris was recently welcomed into the United Nations Global Compact, a specialist community for aligning responsible business with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Throughout this year’s Impact Report, the network gives testimonials of its contribution to 12 of the 17 SDGs, providing transformative education to build a prosperous future for all.

Dr. Jonathan Louw, Group CEO of Honoris United Universities, remarked: “This year’s Impact Report celebrates the People of Honoris who continue to drive innovation and adaptability in education. Through their efforts, we have achieved higher employability outcomes and strengthened our commitment to sustainability and gender equity, ensuring that the benefits of education ripple through communities across Africa. As we navigate this rapidly changing landscape, we remain steadfast in our mission to deliver relevant education that equips African graduates with the skills and knowledge they need to thrive. The People of Honoris are at the forefront of this transformation, bridging the gap between technology and humanity and ensuring that the benefits of AI impact every classroom, community, and corner of the continent.”

Speaking on Nile University’s contributions to Honoris’ Impact on education in Africa, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dilli Dogo FNAMed, stated “Nile University of Nigeria, as a member of Honoris United Universities, is committed to redefining education that will allow our graduates to thrive globally through creative and innovative curriculum and contemporary teaching methodologies. Our program offerings are tailored to the needs of the 21st-century workforce in the fields of Medicine, Engineering, Computing, Law, and the Humanities. To achieve this, we have put up the right infrastructure and a well-motivated human resource to drive teaching and learning in a serene environment based on sustainable development goals. We are working creatively to tap the abundant natural energy resources that abound in the tropics and ensure environmental sustainability through the management of plastic waste and the creation of a green campus.”

Aerial view of Nile University of Nigeria’s Rooftop showcasing part of the 1200+ kilowatt peak Solar Grid, contributing to Environmental Sustainability Initiatives of the Institution.

Honoris remains steadfast in its goal of impacting 2 million lives by 2028 and continues to prioritize relevant, inclusive, and innovative education for its students, further cementing its role as a transformative force in higher education in Africa.

Watch the Impact Report video here, and access the full report to read the testimonials from the People of Honoris: [Hyperlink: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7o5Yftcvyqw]

About Honoris United Universities

Honoris United Universities is the first and largest pan-African private higher education network committed to transforming lives through relevant education for lifetime success. Collaborative intelligence, cultural agility, and mobile mindsets are at the heart of the Honoris approach to educating the next generation of leaders and professionals to make a transformative impact on a global scale. Honoris combines the expertise of its member institutions to develop world-class African human talent with an entrepreneurial mindset and 21st-century skills to thrive in the world of work.

Recognized as a New Champion by the World Economic Forum, Honoris comprises a community of 100,000+ students on 76 campuses in 26 cities. The network is formed of 16 institutions: multidisciplinary universities, specialized schools, technical and vocational institutes, contact, distance, and online institutions. Honoris has transformed more than 1.2 million lives to date with a legacy of 250+ years of experience in education, supported by exclusive academic partnerships and exchange programs in more than 250 universities across Europe, North America, and Asia. To strengthen its employability mandate, students benefit from an ecosystem of over 1,000 employer partners. More than 490 degrees are offered in Medicine, Health Sciences, Engineering, IT, Business, Law, Architecture, Digital and Creative Arts, Fashion and Design, Media, Political Science, and Education.

Honoris United Universities. Education for Impact. www.honoris.net

About Nile University of Nigeria

Nile University of Nigeria is a private multidisciplinary university established in 2009 and located in Abuja, Nigeria. Nile University is committed to building future generations of professionals and leaders who can thrive and positively impact Africa and beyond by leveraging academic innovation, state-of-the-art facilities, and great talent.

The University currently has over 40 undergraduate programmes and more than 50 postgraduate programmes spread across eight best-in-class faculties: Health Sciences, Law, Engineering, Environmental Sciences, Arts & Social Sciences, Management Sciences, Computing Studies, and Science. Nile University is a proud member of Honoris United Universities, the first and largest pan-African private higher education network with 16 institutions in 10 African countries.

Nile University of Nigeria. Beyond Degrees. www.nileuniversity.edu.ng