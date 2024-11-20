Nigeria’s tertiary institutions’ research gaining global recognition – TETFund

The Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Arch Sonny Echono, has said research outputs from Nigeria’s tertiary institutions are gaining increasing global recognition across fields such as natural sciences, technology and innovation, social sciences, and the arts.

Speaking at the inaugural TETFund National Research Fair/Exhibition in Abuja, Echono highlighted the significant strides Nigerian institutions have made in research, which have resulted in a remarkable increase in the number of professors, PhD graduates, and overall teaching and research quality.

“In light of government policies aimed at revamping the economy, creating jobs, and redistributing wealth among Nigerians, TETFund has recognised the need to link these impressive academic performances to industry and everyday life,” he said.

Echono noted that TETFund’s enhanced support for critical research and development (R&D) initiatives has driven improvements in universities, polytechnics and colleges of education across the country.

He said flagship initiatives such as the Research for Impact (R4i) programme, TETFund Alliance for Innovative Research (TETFAIR), and Innovation Fellowship for Aspiring Inventors and Researchers (i-FAIR) have facilitated the practical application and commercialisation of research outputs.

“The ultimate goal is to translate research from Nigerian tertiary institutions into innovations, inventions and practical solutions that can be commercialised. Some of the prototypes from these R&D efforts are being showcased at this fair,” Echono added.

The minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, commended the research fair, aligning it with President Tinubu’s agenda to domesticate local research results for job creation, wealth generation and economic growth.