Nigeria’s teenage fencer gains confidence with continental championship debut

Teenage fencing sensation Peluola Akinbamiro has described her debut at the recently concluded 2025 African Junior Fencing Championships as a boost to her confidence ahead of the 2028 Olympic Games.

The 13-year-old fencer added that the continental tournament provided valuable learning experience and insights to also prepare for the 2025 World Junior Fencing Championship in China from April 7 to 15, as well as the Senior African Championship in June.

“I did not feel any pressure in my debut for Nigeria at the African Junior Championships. My goal was to do my best for my country and myself.

“The tournament was challenging, and looking ahead to the event in China, I am determined to avoid repeating the mistakes I made here. The ups and downs during the competition affected my performance, but they taught me to always be ready and strive to be my best.

“My dream is to be part of the Nigerian Olympic team for Los Angeles 2028 when I will be 16 and at the right age to compete,” she said.

Meanwhile, teenage fencing sensation Inkosi Brou, who secured Nigeria’s only medal at the 2025 African Junior Fencing Championships in Luanda, Angola, has climbed to 22nd in the world junior rankings.

Before the African tournament, Brou was ranked 23rd globally, but his bronze medal finish in Angola has boosted his ranking.

Brou, the grandson of former Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Dora Akunyili, is considered one of the most active fencers in Africa and the world.

He has competed in several tournaments this year in his bid to secure a ticket to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games as the first Nigerian to feature in the fencing event. Brou is expected to compete this month in Budapest, Hungary.

Morocco 2025: Flamingos intensify training as South Africa’s Bantwana land in Lagos

The delegation of South Africa’s U17 girls, Bantwana, is scheduled to arrive in Lagos on Wednesday evening, ahead of Saturday’s FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup second round, second leg qualifying match against Nigeria’s Flamingos.

A brace by Harmony Chidi, which followed Shakirat Moshood’s goal, steered Nigeria to a 3-1 win over their hosts in Pretoria on Saturday, but the Bantwana have sounded a big warning that they will not be in Ikenne to lie down and be slaughtered.

Team captain Katleho Malebana, whose goal early in the second half raised the hopes of the Bantwana, before Chidi’s second and Nigeria’s third, has assured that the South Africans will contest every blade of the grass with their hosts at the Remo Stars Stadium on Saturday.

Saturday’s encounter will kick off at 4pm, with Senegalese match officials in charge. CAF has appointed Aida Sy to serve as referee, while her compatriots Ndeye Aissa Ndiaye, Ndeye Sarr Ndiaye and Fatoumata Sall Toure will be in the roles of assistant 1, assistant 2 and fourth official respectively.

Ghanaian Naa Odofoley Nortey will be the commissioner while Agar Mezing from Cameroon will be the referee assessor.

The winner on aggregate will progress to the final round of the qualification series, with this year’s FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup taking place in Morocco, 17 October – 8 November. Africa will present 5 teams (including host nation Morocco) at the finals, which has been expanded to a 24-nation championship.

The Flamingos have intensified their preparation with training sessions at the Remo Stars Institute, Ikenne-Remo ahead of Saturday’s encounter.