Nigeria’s tax administration system due for reform –FG

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has said the Nigeria’s tax administration system is due for reform in terms of design and implementation flaws, as well as taxpayers’ attitude.

He, however, emphasised the need for constructive dialogue in democracy, especially in relation to the controversy generated by the tax reform bills.

Idris also reiterated President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s commitment to participatory democracy.

He assured Nigerians that the president would not do anything to undermine the ideals of participatory democracy in the country.

The minister made the remarks at the National Discourse on Tax Reform Bills, organised by the Kaduna Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) in Kaduna on Saturday.

Idris spoke on the theme: ‘Tax reform: role of public relations in fostering constructive dialogue for national economic renaissance.’

He said, “In a democracy, constructive dialogue is essential for the advancement of society. We must give voice to diverse opinions and respect those we disagree with. We will not always agree on all issues, but we must be guided by the fact that our common humanity, nationhood, and sense of patriotism unite us more than our differences.

“The Tinubu administration will never do anything to undermine the ideals of participatory democracy.

“Our mandate and responsibility for governing and reforming Nigeria came by way of democracy, and we will continue to live up to those very high democratic standards and expectations.”

The minister commended the NIPR for organising the discourse aimed to foster dialogue on tax reforms and their role in the national economic renaissance.

Idris highlighted the significance of taxation, quoting Benjamin Franklin’s phrase, “In this world, nothing is certain except death and taxes.”

“Taxation is a crucial source of financial power for governments to provide social services for their citizens

“However, Nigeria’s tax administration system is due for reform, citing design and implementation flaws, as well as taxpayers’ attitudes,” he added.

The minister noted that the ongoing review of the country’s tax laws and realities was timely and crucial, especially as part of a larger set of macroeconomic reforms aimed at setting the country on an irreversible path of growth and development.

“The full details of the new tax bills are available in the public domain, and I commend the Presidential Committee on Fiscal and Tax Reform for their excellent job in this regard, in terms of public engagement,” Idris said.

He, therefore, encouraged Nigerians to express their views on the new tax bills, assuring that the Executive would listen to stakeholders’ concerns and work towards addressing them.

“It is inspiring to see Nigerians from all walks of life coming out to express their views and opinions on these matters of critical national importance.

“President Tinubu has also been very clear that the Executive will listen to and work with all stakeholders to ensure that all concerns are duly and comprehensively addressed,” he added.

Idris acknowledged the importance of citizen engagement in the implementation of President Bola Tinubu’s fiscal reform agenda.

“As President Tinubu continues to implement an ambitious fiscal reform agenda that will devolve more resources to Nigeria’s State and Local Governments, and ultimately to the Nigerian people, in the spirit of true federalism, citizen engagement will become ever more critical,” Idris said.

Earlier, the President of NIPR, Dr. Ike Neliaku, pledged the institute’s support for the expected reality and implementation of the tax reform in the country by using the vocal voices of the institute across the country.

Former lawmaker, Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Senator Shehu Sani, prominent Kaduna-based cleric, Sheikh Abubakar Gumi, former Kaduna State Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, Reverend Joseph Hayab, all backed the tax reform bills before the National Assembly.

The event was attended by stakeholders from various sectors, including government, private sector, civil society. The discourse provided a platform for stakeholders to engage in constructive dialogue on tax reforms.