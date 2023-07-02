Nigeria’s Taiwo Mati awarded ITTF scholarship

Taiwo Mati, a 17-year-old Nigerian sensation has been named one of three African Table Tennis talents to receive the ITTF ‘With The Future In Mind’…

The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) With The Future In Mind (WFIM) scholarship has been awarded to three African athletes: Wassim Essid, Taiwo Mati, and Hana Goda of Egypt.

The beneficiaries were revealed by the ITTF High Performance, who also mentioned that they would get support from three different programs: Youth Athlete Development, Olympic Solidarity Youth Athlete Development, and Paris 2024.

The scholarship support, as in previous years, is meant to be a joint effort between the ITTF and Member Associations, giving the recipients the best opportunities to reach their objectives by finding additional training opportunities and expanding the number of competitions the athlete can take part in.

To create a yearly plan for their athlete that embodies the collaborative nature of the scholarships, MAs are invited to work with ITTF High Performance.

Olympic Solidarity (OS) and the ITTF are working together on a project called “With the Future in Mind.” It has been an essential part of the athlete development model since its beginnings, assisting athletes all around the world as they strive to realize their Olympic Dreams.

The scholarships are designed to help the chosen athletes get on the High-Performance track by allowing them to participate in top-notch training sessions and compete at the right competitions.

