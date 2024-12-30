Nigeria’s security crisis: Why state police may be the answer

Security remains one of Nigeria’s biggest problems, from banditry in the North to kidnappings and militancy in the South. The nation’s current system of centralized policing has not been able to cope effectively with our diverse and numerous security challenges. In view of the challenges, there is no doubt that Nigeria needs a system of policing where states will have adequate powers to secure themselves effectively. State police, far from being a radical idea, are a solution with proven success in countries around the world.

My support for the creation of state police is not because it does not have its challenges but rather because I think it’s a more pragmatic and effective solution to our unique security needs.

The Nigeria Police Force is overstretched, with less than 400,000 officers for over 200 million citizens. This grossly inadequate policing has left communities exposed and at the mercy of unknown gunmen, kidnappers, bandits, and other criminals, particularly in rural areas where the presence of federal police is minimal. It takes time for officers to respond to emergencies in such areas. Decentralizing law enforcement through state police will ensure quicker response times and better coverage.

Other countries also serve as examples of how localized policing can bring in security. For example, in the United States, there exist state and local police that complement federal forces in trying to curb crime. This is a multi-layered system whereby the states focus on their particular issues in their respective states, like gang violence in urban centres or drug trafficking in border states.

For instance, large-scale policing duties in India fall within the state police mandate, whereby the federal agencies step in only in matters that may relate to national security. Indeed, these systems have exhibited that decentralization breeds an effectively efficient approach to security. This is what Nigeria could borrow from: permitting states to develop their varied security frameworks, as opposed to a rigid and centrally fixed model.

Critics often warn of political misuse by governors. As valid as such concerns might be, let us take a pause and look at the reality: is the current centralized police system not already open to abuse? The kind of abuses that we fear from state police are not different from those we suffer already.

Indeed, abuse can and does occur under both systems; it already runs amok within our centralized police institution. It’s no secret that our federal police have been used to intimidate perceived political opponents and to force the will of those currently in power.

The difference with state police is the proximity and accountability that come with it. One of the issues I have with the current system is the lack of clarity on the chain of command, which often leaves nobody to blame for any police action or inaction.

In a decentralized structure, the chain of command is localized and more transparent, so there would be no mystery about who is in charge of law enforcement for each state.

So, governors and state legislatures would be directly responsible for the actions of their police forces, and thus citizens can hold their leadership directly responsible for any misconduct and also have clearer ways of making demands for accountability.

I would rather know exactly from whom my state’s police are taking orders than deal with murky denials and confusion as to who is or isn’t giving directives. What’s more, if set up with appropriate checks and balances—including autonomous oversight entities and federal intervention when abuse occurs—state police can be a state force for justice, not oppression.

Perhaps the strongest argument for state police in Nigeria is based on the need for the state police to address local security challenges with local solutions.

Nigeria is incredibly diverse, with each state facing unique security threats. For instance, in Zamfara, insecurity is propelled by banditry and cattle rustling; hence, a different approach should altogether be accorded, different from that accorded in Rivers over militancy security challenges or that accorded Lagos concerning urban crime. A one-size-fits-all policing approach cannot address these differences effectively.

Additionally, the creation of state police would give governors the prerogative to create security strategies that meet their unique needs. Officers hired from the community would be familiar with the local environment, which would help them establish trust with residents and collect intelligence more effectively. This community-focused approach is essential for encouraging cooperation, which is vital for effective policing.

Beyond familiarity, decentralization would also allow states to devise creative security strategies utilizing local expertise and resources. Take Lagos State for instance: its Rapid Response Squad, though working within the constraints of federal policing, has shown that a properly funded, localized security intervention can achieve remarkable success. If Lagos were to have its state police, the potential for scaling up such successes would be enormous.

The other argument put forward by the critics is that state police will disunite or fractionalize the country. But this fear again is based on no evidence. Canada and Australia, both federal systems like Nigeria, run state and provincial police forces with no threat to their national unity. In fact, such systems complement federalism by the ability of local governments to take responsibility for their own security while still collaborating on broader issues with central authorities.

Another good argument for state police is that it can help spur economic development. Insecurity has ravaged the economy of Nigeria: farmers have abandoned their fields, traders restrict their movements to avoid being kidnapped, and businesses have relocated or shut down altogether. With state police, the security of the locals would be improved, thus creating an enabling environment for economic activities. When people feel safe, they can work, trade, and invest without fear, driving growth and prosperity.

In South Africa, which equally has its share of complicated security challenges, the provincial police system has helped the regions focus on their peculiar problems. While the national police deal with general security issues, provincial forces tackle local crimes such as theft and disputes within the community. This dual system has worked to a great extent in keeping at bay the diverse security challenges facing South Africa.

State police do not mean the abolition of the federal system but an opportunity to strengthen it. A safer, united, and prosperous Nigeria is realizable by devolving the security apparatus. It is time to own this reform and take responsibility for our own security. The evidence is clear, the need is urgent, and the time to act is now.

Dr Sanda wrote from Kano and can be reached via [email protected]