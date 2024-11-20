Nigeria’s procurement practice still lagging behind – NIQS

The Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS) has called for improved procurement practices in government projects, adding that the current practice still lags behind international global practice.

At a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, ahead of the institute’s 2024 Annual General Meeting, NIQS President Kene Nzekwe underscored the vital role quantity surveyors play in managing resources effectively, adding that NIQS AGM, scheduled to take place in Port Harcourt from November 26-29, 2024, will focus on the theme “Strengthening Quantity Surveying Practices and Processes for Growth and Sustainability in a Turbulent Economy.”

He said the establishment of a comprehensive cost databank, which, once completed, will offer reliable data to benchmark the costs of capital projects.

SPONSOR AD

“It will provide reliable data that stakeholders can use for accurate cost estimation, fostering informed decision-making in project planning and execution,” Nzekwe explained.

Additionally, Nzekwe emphasised the importance of the NIQS Building and Engineering Standard Method of Measurement, saying, “Standardised set of rules promote transparency and consistency in costing building and civil engineering works. If deployed across all projects in the industry, it can significantly improve project outcomes.”