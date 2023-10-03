Nigeria’s Poroma wins IBB Independence Golf Competition, gets brand new car

Philip Joe Poroma of the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja, has emerged as the overall winner of the 63rd Nigeria’s Independence Anniversary Golf…

Philip Joe Poroma of the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja, has emerged as the overall winner of the 63rd Nigeria’s Independence Anniversary Golf event.

The handicap 14 amateur golfer played 80 gross with a nett of 66 to outplay over 500 other players at the IBB International Golf and Country Club in Abuja to win the converted trophy.

He was also decorated with a green jacket and carted away the star prize, the PAN car.

“I’m highly elated to emerge the winner of this year’s event. Though I had the dream and I worked tirelessly for it, I’m still surprised. I however dedicate the trophy to Nigeria, my country,” Poroma said.

The Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh, who teed off the grand finale of the Independence Golf Tournament, described golf as a lovely game and applauded the passion, commitment and consistency of the club for hosting the yearly event.

Results of the Inter-countries match-play show that Nigeria defeated Uganda by 8 and a half to 6 and a half in the double.

In the double match-play against Cameroon, Nigeria scored 5 and a half as against their opponent with one and a half.

In the singles, Nigeria outplayed Cameroon by scoring 15 and a half as against 3 and a half.

It was a victory all the way for the host who won the double match play by 13 and a half to 3 and a half against Ghana, and 19 and a half to 10 and half in Singles.

The host Captain, Dr. Olabanjo Obaleye, commended all who made the event successful which will go down in history as the most attended by other countries.

