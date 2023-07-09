Nigeria’s peace guaranteed with Musa as new CDS – Irabor

Former Chief of Defense Staff, General Lucky Irabor, has said that the peace of the nation will be guaranteed with the appointment of Major…

Former Chief of Defense Staff, General Lucky Irabor, has said that the peace of the nation will be guaranteed with the appointment of Major General Chris Musa as his successor, saying that a better officer could have been difficult to find.

General Irabor spoke yesterday at a reception organised for him by the Ika nation in Agbor, just as Delta Governor Sheriff Oborevwori urged all other ethnic nationalities in Delta and Nigeria to emulate the unity of the Ika nation which he said led to the kind of reception that attracted dignitaries from across the nation.

The reception, which was populated by serving and retired generals led by the CDS, Major-General CG Musa accompanied by his wife, also had former defence and army chiefs including General Alex Ogomudia, Lt General Azubike Ihejirika among the dignitaries.

While asserting that the peace of the nation was guaranteed with the appointment of Gen Musa and the new service chiefs, Irabor said: “I am glad that your pedigree is well known and I am happy that no other person was chosen to be the chief of defence staff at this time. Let me use this opportunity to assure the nation that with CG Musa as CDS, we certainly are well pleased and the security and defence of our nation is in good hands.

“The growth and development of the armed forces is in good hands and so be rest assured that Musa along with his team of Service Chiefs will do the best.”

