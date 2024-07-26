‘Nigeria’s most intrepid entrepreneur,’ Obasanjo mourns Iwuanyanwu

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Friday, mourned President-General of the Igbo Socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, who died on Thursday, describing him as…

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Friday, mourned President-General of the Igbo Socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, who died on Thursday, describing him as one of Nigeria’s most intrepid entrepreneurs.

Iwuanyanwu died at the age of 82.

In a condolence letter made available to newsmen by his Special Assistant, Kehinde Akinyemi, Obasanjo remarked that Iwuanyanwu “was imbued with an undying love for his people which informed his acceptance to serve as the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo so as to assist in ministering to, and advocating for their needs and truly.

“He was committed to the development and global vision of his people and the entire South-Eastern region of Nigeria till he breathed his last. He was a Nigerian Ibo rather than an Ibo Nigerian.

Obasanjo in the condolence letter addressed to Jide Iwuanyanwu for the deceased family stated that: “I received the news of the death of my friend, brother and one of our nation’s most intrepid entrepreneurs, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, with mixed feelings of sadness and gratitude to God.

“I was sad because we will miss his contribution to the building of a new Nigeria of his dream but I am grateful to God for such a life well spent in the service of our fatherland.

“It is certainly not by accident that Iwuanyanwu is a household name throughout the country today even though ordinarily it should have been quite unpronounceable to any but the indigenous Igbo tongue. This is typical of the man behind the name. I met Chief Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu many years ago and over this period, we established a relationship based on mutual respect for each other and deep appreciation of each others capabilities and attributes.”