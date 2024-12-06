Nigeria’s justice system weak, sick, needs help – IGP

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, on Thursday, said the criminal justice system in Nigeria is weak, sick and needs a complete overhaul.

The IGP explained that like a sick person who seeks medical help from a doctor, the nation’s criminal justice system also needs to be revived.

He however urged Nigerians to stop blaming the police.

Speaking at the 2024 Annual Lecture/Award Ceremony, organised by the Crime Reporters Association of Nigeria (CRAN), Egbetokun said: “Police is not the only pillar or stakeholder in the criminal justice system in this country. We have challenges, we accept, but we will try our best to make sure we have a better system.

“All of us must come together to help perfect criminal justice or justice system administration in Nigeria. If this system is working well; it is going to affect you, it is going to us.”

The IGP was represented at the event by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), ACP, Muyiwa Adejobi.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), Dr Musa Adamu Aliyu, SAN, opined that corruption remains one of the most persistent challenges affecting all sectors and institutions of the Nigerian society, undermining policy-decision making.

Aliyu said: “Corruption remains one of the most persistent challenges affecting all sectors and institutions of the Nigerian society, undermines policy-decision making, resource mobilisation and utilisation, policy execution and service delivery.

“Our experience at the ICPC in partnership with key stakeholders, has shown that tackling corruption effectively, across sectors and institutions, requires a proactive, multi-faceted approach. This approach should focus not only on enforcement but also on prevention, deterrence, and systems reform.”

According to Aliyu, the Justice System Administration faces institutional, funding, infrastructural, human resources, and socio-cultural challenges.

He added: “The widespread corruption within the justice system, including bribery, influence peddling and attitudinal challenges are more fundamental and daunting. I dare say that the justice sector remains a focal point of concern, particularly regarding bribery involving stakeholders in the justice sector, and despite limited public contact, judicial officials exhibit relatively high bribery prevalence, hence the need for targeted anti-corruption measures in this sector.”