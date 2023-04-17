Nigeria’s Iheanacho, other African players who shone in Europe at weekend

Iheanacho scored a consolation goal from close range for struggling Leicester in a 3-1 defeat at Man City, his seventh of the season...

Burkina Faso international Dango Ouattara came off the bench to score the winning goal as Bournemouth shocked Tottenham 3-2 in the Premier League at the weekend.

It was the 21-year-old forward’s first goal since joining the Cherries in January from French Ligue 1 outfit Lorient.

Ouattara became a national hero in his West African homeland last year after scoring to eliminate favoured Tunisia in an Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final.

Here are the African headline-makers in the major European leagues last weekend:

ENGLAND

DANGO OUATTARA (Bournemouth)

Ouattara’s superb stoppage-time strike sealed victory for Bournemouth at Tottenham.

Having come on with just over 10 minutes left of normal time, he curled home in the 95th minute.

The south coast team are now six points clear of the relegation zone after a third win in four matches.

KELECHI IHEANACHO (Leicester City)

Iheanacho scored a consolation goal from close range for struggling Leicester in a 3-1 defeat at Manchester City – his seventh of the season in all competitions.

The Nigerian international also hit a post as the visitors put Pep Guardiola’s team under pressure in the closing stages.

SAID BENRAHMA (West Ham Utd)

Algerian Benrahma fired a penalty into the corner of the net to trigger a West Ham comeback that earned a 2-2 draw with leaders Arsenal.

It was a valuable point for the Hammers and the second time in eight days that the Gunners have squandered a two-goal advantage.

The draws have cut their lead over Manchester City to four points, having played one match more.

GERMANY

SEBASTIEN HALLER (Borussia Dortmund)

Haller scored after 26 minutes for Borussia in a 3-3 draw at Stuttgart.

The goal – his fourth since returning from testicular cancer treatment in January – came from a rocket-like strike as the Ivory Coast striker continued his return to pre-illness form.

SPAIN

SELIM AMALLAH/JAWAD EL YAMIQ (Real Valladolid)

Moroccan duo Amallah and El Yamiq both struck to help Valladolid earn a shock 2-1 victory over Villarreal, earning three key points in their bid to avoid relegation.

Amallah netted in the second minute after a nice interplay with Cyle Larin, improvising a nudged finish past veteran stopper Pepe Reina.

Then defender El Yamiq surged forward brilliantly before finishing well to net a superb solo goal after 34 minutes.

INAKI WILLIAMS (Athletic Bilbao)

Ghana international Williams bagged a brace in Bilbao’s 2-0 Basque derby victory over Real Sociedad, continuing his recent hot streak.

The forward hooked home from close range to break the deadlock and then lashed in a superb second.

Inaki has now scored four goals in three games across all competitions, after suffering a long drought before that.

ITALY

ASSAN CEESAY (Lecce)

The Gambian scored his fifth Serie A goal this season to put lowly Lecce ahead in a 1-1 draw at home to bottom club Sampdoria.

Lecce are five points above the relegation zone with eight rounds remaining.