Nigeria’s hope for Olympic medal dims as Tobi Amusan loses

Tobi Amusan, the athlete who has kept alive Nigeria’s hope for a medal in the ongoing Paris Olympics games, has crashed out of the tournament.

The 27-year-old, who filed out in lane six of the first heat of the event, on Friday, placed third in the Semi-finals of women 100m hurdle.

The current world champion and world record holder came behind United States’ Alayasha Johnson, who had a record of 12:39 seconds and Bahmas’ Devynne Charlton with a record of 12:50 seconds.

Amusan’s 12.55 seconds record was not enough to secure her a spot in the finals.

The feat is coming in the wake of Nigeria’s poor outing in the games.

Nigerian athletes are yet to win a medal at the Olympics which will end on Sunday.

On Tuesday, former Super Eagles Coach, Adegboye Onigbinde, took a swipe at Nigeria’s performance in the game attributing it to lack of good sports administration in the country.

The veteran technical sports director said: “You see, why Nigerian athletes are not performing well in the ongoing Olympics and other international sports competitions is not technical, but administrative. Is it technical that an athlete who qualified properly in her event will be ridiculed by not registering her for participation?

“Situations like this will continue if our administrators don’t separate politics from sports.”

According to him, most of the administrators have forgotten the core objective of developmental programmes in sports which had earned the country some measure of success in the past.