Nigeria’s first private TV station suspends operation

Nigeria’s first private TV station, Desmims Independent Television (DITV), and Alheri Radio, the oldest private radio station in Northern Nigeria has suspended operation over ‘harsh economic conditions.’

In a statement signed by Idris Mustapha, the acting General Manager and Chairman of the Management Committee and released to journalists in Kaduna over the weekend, the decision was attributed to the rising cost of power, which has made running the station unsustainable.

“The escalating cost of power has made it impossible to operate the station effectively and the financial strain is further compounded by harsh economic conditions.

“Many businesses that previously utilized the station’s services are reportedly unable to meet their financial obligations, significantly impacting revenue generation.

“The suspension of DITV and Alheri Radio, recognized as Nigeria’s first private television station and one of its oldest private radio stations with a loyal Hausa-speaking audience, marks a pivotal moment in the country’s media landscape.

“The management assures the public that normal transmission would resume once the financial situation improves and expressed regret for the inconvenience the suspension may cause its millions of viewers and listeners,” the statement said.