Nigeria’s first indigenous chartered accountant, Akintola Williams, dies at 104

The doyen of Nigerian accounting, Akintola Williams has died at the age of 104. It was gathered that the first indigenous Nigerian chartered accountant died on Monday.

Born in 1919, he studied accounting at the University of London and qualified as a chartered accountant in 1947. He returned to Nigeria and later set up his accounting firm, Akintola Williams & Co., now Deloitte & Touche, in 1952.

Prior to his demise, Williams received many awards and honours, including the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) and the Nigerian National Order of Merit (NNOM). He was also a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

Public sector positions held by the deceased include Chairman of the Federal Income Tax Appeal Commissioners (1958–68), member of the Coker Commission of Inquiry into the Statutory Corporations of the former Western Region of Nigeria (1962), member of the board of Trustees of the Commonwealth Foundation (1966–1975), Chairman of the Lagos State Government Revenue Collection Panel (1973) and Chairman of the Public Service Review Panel to correct the anomalies in the Udoji Salary Review Commission (1975).

Other positions include President of the Metropolitan Club in Victoria Island, Lagos, Founder and Council member of the Nigerian Conservation Foundation and Founder and chairman of the board of Trustees of the Musical Society of Nigeria.

It should be recalled that during his birthday in August, President Bola Tinubu rejoiced with the doyen of accounting in Nigeria and Africa, Chief Akintola Williams, on the joyous occasion of his 104th birthday.

A statement issued on Thursday by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), said the president shared in the special moment with all friends and professional associates of the elder statesman, whose vision and resilience has altered the history of Nigeria for the better, by establishing the first indigenous accounting firm in Africa, Akintola Williams & Co., in 1952, which has extended services to many countries.

