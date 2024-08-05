Nigeria’s Ezekiel, Ogazi break Olympics record as Ofili, Udodi return

Ezekiel Nathaniel has broken a 12-year record at the ongoing Olympic Games in Paris, qualifying for the semifinals of the men’s 400m hurdles event, while…

Ezekiel Nathaniel has broken a 12-year record at the ongoing Olympic Games in Paris, qualifying for the semifinals of the men’s 400m hurdles event, while Samuel Ogazi shattered a 24-year record by advancing to the semifinals in the men’s 400m.

Diana-Mary Nsan, a media aide of the Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

Ezekiel became the first Nigerian athlete in 12 years to reach the semifinals of the 400m hurdles at the Olympics.

He secured his spot by finishing 2nd in heat 4 with a time of 48.32 seconds, earning an automatic qualification.

The last Nigerian to reach this stage in the event was Amaechi Morton at the London 2012 Olympics.

In the men’s 400m event, Ogazi ran a new personal best of 44.50 seconds, finishing 2nd behind USA’s Quincy Hall, who won the race in 44.28 seconds.

Ogazi’s impressive performance marked the first time in 24 years that a Nigerian male quarter-miler qualified for the 400m semifinals at the Olympics.

Looking ahead, Favour Ofili is set to compete in the semifinals of the women’s 200m on Monday evening, following her strong performance in the heats.

Additionally, Udodi Onwuzurike will participate in round 1, heat 2 of the men’s 200m event.

In wrestling, Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games silver medallist Blessing Oborodudu defeated her Canadian opponent, Linda Morais to progress into the quarterfinals of the women’s 68kg event.

Oborodudu recovered from 0-2 down to win 8-2 on points.