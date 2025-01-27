Nigeria’s education system impeded by long absence of comprehensive data – Minister

Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, has said Nigeria’s education system has been hindered by the absence of a unified and comprehensive data framework for too long.

Alausa said this has impeded their ability to make informed decisions, allocate resources effectively, and measure progress with accuracy.

The minister who stated this on Monday during inauguration of the implementation Committee for the Nigerian Education Data Initiative (NEDI) in Abuja, said, “Today, we are saying unequivocally: this must change.”

“The Nigerian Education Data Initiative is our bold response to these longstanding challenges. Through NEDI, we are embarking on an ambitious journey to establish a centralised, harmonised databank with a unified platform that will consolidate all critical education data in Nigeria,” he said.

The minister explained that the databank would not merely house information but serve as the foundation for evidence-based decision-making and policy development, enabling them to deliver quality education that meets the aspirations of every Nigerian child.

On the timeline for the committee, he said: “You know, we expect that we’re building a robust database, and in fairness, some of those data are already available in a very disparate manner. We’re looking at the database to be built by the second or at the latest third quarter of this year. But before the third quarter of this year, when we can begin to analyze, aggregate, and disaggregate this data for planning and intervention purposes.”

Meanwhile, the databank will encompass a wide range of data categories that reflect the realities and complexities of our education system, which include school locations, physical infrastructure, and the availability of essential facilities-classrooms, libraries, laboratories, and ICT resources-will guide strategic investments, particularly in underserved regions.

Others are records of students, including their demographics, academic performance, and the integration of the NIN, which will enable them to monitor educational trajectories and implement targeted interventions where necessary.

In addition to Parental Data such as information on parents and guardians, including their socioeconomic profiles, as well as that of Teachers and Educators qualifications, certifications, years of experience among others.

Speaking, the Registrar of National Examination Council, (NECO), Prof Dantani Wushishi, said from the examination they conduct and insight into the performance of candidates, they generate data every year from over 1.5 million candidates.

He said in 2023 they introduced an analysis of standard performance of candidates by states, regional, states and individual performance.