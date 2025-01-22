Nigeria’s economy on path of full recovery, Bagudu tells N/Assembly

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu, has said the nation’s economy is on the path of full recovery, stressing that all ministers were working to actualise the “renewed hope” agenda as directed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The minister spoke on Tuesday in Abuja, when he appeared before the National Assembly Joint Committees on National Planning chaired by Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, to defend allocations to his ministry in the budget for the 2025 fiscal year.

He said President Tinubu has steered the economy in the right direction, and that the ministers were determined to stay the course.

SPONSOR AD

The minister assured the legislators that the Tinubu administration would generate the funds to finance the 2025 financial plans through innovative financing and line budget allocation.

“As the chief marketer of the Renewed Hope Agenda and Agenda 2050 strategies, the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning is poised to intensify its innovative financing to take forward the delivery of the Renewed Hope Infrastructure, including housing, roads and railway.

“We shall more aggressively raise funding for our creative and high-impact programmes, including Renewed Hope Infrastructure Fund, consumer credit, national agriculture development fund, mortgage fund, CNG energy transition, Student Loans Fund, and support to NANO and MSMEs,” he added.

The minister revealed that the Nigerian Institute of Social and Economic Research (NISER), headed by Prof. Antonia Taiye Simbine, was in the process of organising the Renewed Hope Agenda Lecture Series which, he explained, would be a performance-tracking and measuring mechanism for the agenda.