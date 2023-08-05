Nigeria’s D’Tigress win historic fourth consecutive African title

The Nigerian national women’s basketball team, professionally know as D’Tigress, defeated the their Senegalese counterpart 84-74 to emerge champions of Africa. Saturday’s victory marked the…

The Nigerian national women’s basketball team, professionally know as D’Tigress, defeated the their Senegalese counterpart 84-74 to emerge champions of Africa.

Saturday’s victory marked the fourth consecutive titles for the D’Tigress in the final of the 2023 FIBA Women’s Afrobasket tournament.

By the victory, the Nigerian Ladies have become only the second team ever after Senegal to historically win four consecutive titles.

They were crowned champions after waiting for 12 years without title to show for their efforts, as 2017 ended the drought as they were crowned champions in 2017.

D’Tigress, then, recorded same feats in 2019, 2021 and now 2023 in a thrilling style.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...