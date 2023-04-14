Nigeria’s cashew export hits N116bn in 2022 – NEPC

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has disclosed that Nigeria exported cashew nuts worth N116bn ($252m) in 2022. Executive Director of the NEPC, Dr…

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has disclosed that Nigeria exported cashew nuts worth N116bn ($252m) in 2022.

Executive Director of the NEPC, Dr Ezra Yakusak, made the disclosure in Abuja on Thursday at the launch of the organic cashew certification programme for exports.

Dr Yakusak noted that Nigeria is now the 4th leading producer of Raw Cashew Nut (RCN) in Africa with about 19 producing states.

He said, “According to statistical data obtained from the various Pre-shipment Inspection Agents, RCN was the 5th leading non-oil exportable product in Nigeria in the 2022 Non-Oil Performance Report. In the period under review, Nigeria exported 315,677MT of RCN worth USD252m in 2022, which accounts for 5.24% of Nigeria’s non-oil export portfolio,”

Yakusak however noted that Nigeria is yet to harness the full potential of cashew export which is why the programme was necessary to rally stakeholders and exporters in boosting exports.

The country representative of PRO-Cashew Nigeria, Mr Oloruntoyin Olorunfemi, said the organisation funded by the United States Department for Agriculture (USDA) decided to partner with NEPC in line with its objectives of supporting cashew-producing countries in West Africa to increase competitiveness.