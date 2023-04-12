Nigeria’s brain drain can be a boon for development

The perception of “brain drain”, which suggests that highly skilled individuals leaving Nigeria for better opportunities abroad is solely detrimental, may not necessarily be accurate.…

The perception of “brain drain”, which suggests that highly skilled individuals leaving Nigeria for better opportunities abroad is solely detrimental, may not necessarily be accurate. Instead, it can be viewed as brain gain as it presents economic growth and development opportunities for Nigeria and the destination countries.

Objectively speaking, the notion of brain drain is outdated. And it is unwise for Nigerian lawmakers to spend time debating on a bill that will not benefit the country’s economic development and growth. Besides, a country does not grow by breaking the backs of those expected to support its growth in the future.

It is important to note that brain drain is not unique to Nigeria. Many other countries, including developed countries, also face this phenomenon. Therefore, Nigeria should not view brain drain as a problem specific to its country but rather as a global phenomenon that requires a strategic and holistic approach.

Before delving into the benefits of the migration of skilled workers, we should acknowledge that there are challenges that come with brain drain. It can result in a loss of human capital, which may lead to skill shortages and gaps in critical sectors of the economy, like education and healthcare, as skilled individuals leave the country to seek better opportunities abroad. It can also exacerbate inequality, as those who can afford to migrate are often the most skilled and educated, leaving behind those who cannot migrate and may struggle to find employment locally.

However, when discussing the issue of brain drain in Nigeria in the context of unemployment, poverty, and insecurity challenges, one should acknowledge that migration is not a zero-sum game. The migration of skilled workers can be a win-win situation for home and destination countries.

Unemployment is a pressing challenge in Nigeria, with a large unemployed population of young people. Nevertheless, brain drain can alleviate this challenge to some extent. When highly skilled individuals migrate to other countries, they are paid high wages as compensation for brain gain in the host country.

These individuals often send remittances back home, which can provide financial support to their families and communities. Thus, their remittances stimulate local economies and create job opportunities in various sectors. It is not uncommon in southern Nigeria, as data shows one out of every six households receives money from a relative living abroad.

In terms of poverty, brain drain can also have positive effects. Remittances from skilled Nigerians living abroad can contribute to poverty reduction. They provide financial support to families and communities, improve their standard of living and access to basic necessities such as healthcare, education, and housing.

Insecurity is another significant challenge facing Nigeria, with issues such as terrorism, banditry, and communal conflicts affecting various parts of the country. While brain drain may result in a temporary loss of skilled individuals, it can also contribute to developing a diaspora community that can support efforts to address insecurity challenges.

Skilled Nigerians abroad can advocate for their home country, raising awareness, mobilising resources, and building networks to support initiatives to address insecurity.

Skilled Nigerians who gain valuable experience abroad may return with new skills and knowledge—brain exchange—which can be applied in local industries, creating more employment opportunities.

The knowledge and expertise that skilled Nigerians gain abroad can be utilised to develop innovative solutions to address poverty-related challenges in Nigeria, such as through entrepreneurship and social enterprise initiatives. Also, the diaspora communities contribute to capacity-building efforts by sharing knowledge, expertise, and best practices to enhance local capabilities in addressing security concerns.

Financially speaking, Nigeria leads Africa in foreign remittances with an estimated receipt of $20.9 billion in 2022 alone, that is about 60 per cent of its foreign reserves. The value of 2022 remittances could finance half of the 2023 budget or pay off more than half of the country’s external debt.

There are practical examples from countries too. During the internet boom of the mid-1990s, the US saw a surge in demand for computer scientists. The prospect of migration increased the computer science workforce in India to raise its overall I.T. output. Customers in both countries benefited from increased total I.T. output as products became cheaper, and both countries saw their total revenue increase.

India became the country with the highest amount of foreign remittances. The computer scientists who could not migrate to the United States joined India’s rapidly growing I.T. sector. By the early 2000s, those who had migrated had returned with newly acquired skills and connections – brain exchange. As a result of the US-led boom, India surpassed the US in software exports by the mid-2000s.

In 2021 MIT researchers studied medical worker migration to the US following a visa expansion policy between 2000 and 2007. The policy significantly increased the number of visas available to migrant nurses and their families. As a result, the number of nursing graduates in the Philippines—the world’s largest exporter of nurses—increased from 9,000 to 70,000. Not all of them could relocate to the US, resulting in a net increase in the supply of nurses in the Philippines.

The policy increased the human capital reserve in the Philippines, which supplies the global economy — making them the fourth country in foreign remittances.

It goes without saying that this type of movement will benefit Nigeria’s economy if followed in the most deprived northern region, where there is a shortage of medical workers and faced with severe socioeconomic problems.

Therefore, lawmakers and naysayers should view brain drain as not solely a negative phenomenon but an opportunity for brain gain and brain exchange. By leveraging the potential benefits of brain drain, Nigeria can learn from other countries to create a win-win situation that will contribute to its overall development.